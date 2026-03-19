Kasper Hjulmand believes Arsenal can go all the way in Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand has tipped Arsenal to go all the way and win the Champions League at the end of this season, highlighting the growing belief in the Gunners’ European credentials.

Arsenal have consistently regarded themselves as one of the strongest sides in the competition, and they underlined that status with an impressive performance in the second leg of their round of 16 tie against Leverkusen. The German side attempted to avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal ultimately proved too strong and secured their progression.

Arsenal’s Strength and Consistency

Mikel Arteta’s team now prepare to face Sporting Club in the quarterfinal, having avoided the fate suffered by Liverpool last season, when they were eliminated despite finishing top of the league phase. Arsenal’s ability to maintain focus beyond the initial stages has been a key factor in their success during this campaign.

Their domestic form has also reinforced their credentials. Strong defensive organisation combined with attacking efficiency has made them one of the most balanced teams in Europe. This structure has allowed them to compete effectively against a range of opponents, both in England and on the continental stage.

Hjulmand’s Backing and Future Challenge

When asked about Arsenal’s chances of winning the competition, Hjulmand expressed confidence in their ability. As reported by the Metro, he said:

“Yeah, I think they could.

“You can see in the Premier League as well, their lead, the fewest goals against them, the highest number of goal scored, so it’s not a coincidence, and when you structure your game like this it’s very difficult.”

His comments reflect the broader perception that Arsenal have developed into a complete and well-organised side capable of going deep into the tournament.

However, the challenge ahead remains significant. After their quarterfinal clash with Sporting Club, Arsenal are likely to face even stronger opposition if they progress further. Maintaining their current level of performance will be essential if they are to turn potential into success and secure European glory.