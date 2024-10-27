Kathrine Kuhl is the latest Gunner to open up about Jonas Eidevall’s exit from Arsenal women

Almost two weeks ago, on 15th October, Jonas Eidevall opted to resign from his role as the Arsenal Women’s head coach after a string of poor results.

Though Renee Slegers, who’s led the Gunner women on an interim basis, has done a terrific job, and there’s the search for a new head coach, one can’t help but agree the players had a part to play in Arsenal’s poor start to the season.

Arsenal’s Danish international, Kathrine Kuhl, expresses her excitement about the impending change at the club. She acknowledges that while the coaches bear the primary responsibility, players also need to take responsibility for their actions and will strive to do so in the future.

“We’ve struggled as a team and as a club in these opening games, and sometimes change is necessary. I think it’s easy to put pressure on the coach, but as players, we also need to take responsibility since we’re the ones out there running on the pitch. That’s something we need to work on going forward,” Kuhl admitted to dr.dk, on Arsenal and Eidevall’s departure.

It was sad that Eidevall left. With him, Arsenal Women experienced outstanding moments; season after season, as Gooners, we always felt confident that we were going to win the WSL. During his reign, Arsenal Women gained a significant number of fans, consistently selling out venues wherever they played.

Either way we have to move on; change is good.

As our Gunner midfielder suggests, they will assume more responsibility going forward, which should make it easier for the new Arsenal Women boss to get this team to buy into his ideas and so prosper.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….