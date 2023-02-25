Katie McCabe admits frustration from being left on the Arsenal Women’s bench

Many Arsenal fans are perplexed as to why Katie McCabe hasn’t been getting much game time recently under Jonas Eidevall. Ever since the Arsenal vs. Lyon December Champions League clash, she hasn’t featured much, and even though she was once seen as a big game player, not being used in games against Chelsea and Manchester City, and another the London derby with West Ham United, shows that she may have fallen out of coach Eidevall’s plans.

The Irish international, of course, isn’t happy about her situation; she admitted as much, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

“Yeah, absolutely,” she said about the disappointment at her limited game time at “Of course, it’s frustrating; maybe not playing as much as you want to, but we’ve got a really top-quality side with Arsenal.

“That’s what I’ll be pushing towards—being more present within the Arsenal team because you need to be on your A game every single week, every single training session.

“That will push me even further, but I’m ready for the challenge, and I’m ready to fight.”

That could be bad news for the 27-year-old’s fans, as it could lead to her leaving Arsenal in the summer and moving to Chelsea, who nearly signed her in January but had their bid rejected at the last minute of the transfer window.

McCabe openly admitted that she is aware of Chelsea’s interest in her services, implying that she is at Arsenal because of her contract. “The bid reported obviously came in, but for me, I’m an Arsenal player, and I will be for the remainder of the season as well,” the 27-year-old said after captaining Ireland for the 50th time in Wednesday’s scoreless friendly against China. “It’s nice getting interest from top-quality opposition, but for now I’m an Arsenal player.

“My contract isn’t up until, I think, 2024. For me, my full concentration is on getting back to the club.”

Do you think her comments are too cautious for a player who sees her long-term future at Arsenal?

Anyway, she also took time to reveal her hype over the upcoming fixtures Arsenal are going to take part in, saying, “We face Chelsea in the FA Cup and then the Conti (League) Cup final the following week, so I’ll be fully focused on trying to get back in the team and get playing again.”With her boss Jonas Eidevall complaining about the fixture congestion, maybe Katie should have been used to rest other players in recent games?

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH – Jonas Eidevall interviewed ahead of big Chelsea clash.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….