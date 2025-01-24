Katie McCabe has played a significant part in Arsenal Women’s recent high-flying success

If every Arsenal Women star shared Katie McCabe’s mindset, what could stop our Gunner women from going for glory?

In an interview with DAZN Women’s Football, the skipper of the Ireland women’s national team, better known as the Girls in Green, spoke of her desire to win.

She believes the team is stronger and ready to compete, suggesting that, like every other Gunner women’s star, she wants to win and take our team back to the top.

Despite being at the club for about 10 years and now 29 years old, McCabe still has the fire and desire in her. She admitted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Women’s Football (@daznwomensfootball)

“I’m still as hungry as ever. I want to continue to win trophies with this football club, and we all do as a team. It’s all about trophies and getting this club up to where it should be. We want to keep it that way, keep pushing, and keep competing. We’ve certainly got the squad to do it.”

Certainly, Arsenal is in a strong position, being in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, the Subway Cup semi-finals, and having two straightforward FA Cup fixtures lined up. They could even close the gap between them and Chelsea at the top of the league to four points, making this one of their most successful league campaigns – we will see when our Gunners face the Blue in the WSL at Stamdors Bridge on Sunday, Kickoff: 12.30PM UK.

In the last three months, Arsenal has embraced their competitive nature, remaining unbeaten in 12 games—a remarkable achievement. During this time, most Gunners have stepped up, and it’s worth noting that Katie McCabe, who’s rallying her teammates to go for glory, has also been a force to be reckoned with at left back (leading in these stats).

Shot-Creating Actions in the WSL this Season:

1. 48 Katie McCabe

2. 45 Guro Reiten

3. 42 Lauren Hemp

Katie McCabe has the most shot-creating actions in the WSL this season 💫 🥇48 Katie McCabe 🔫

🥈45 Guro Reiten 🔵

🥉42 Lauren Hemp 🌊

40 Lucy Bronze 🔵

38 Mariona Caldentey 🔫

38 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 🔵

36 Marie Höbinger 🔴

36 Yui Hasegawa 🌊#BarclaysWSL #AWFC #CFCW pic.twitter.com/5UMmihftzn — Sam Biccarino (@stattorino) January 23, 2025

Key Passes in the WSL this Season:

1. 27 Katie McCabe

2. 26 Lauren Hemp

3. 25 Guro Reiten

Katie McCabe has made the most key passes in the WSL this season 💫 🥇27 Katie McCabe 🔫

🥈26 Lauren Hemp 🌊

🥉25 Guro Reiten 🔵

18 Lucy Bronze 🔵

16 Marie Höbinger 🔴

16 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 🔵

16 Sjoeke Nüsken 🔵#BarclaysWSL #AWFC #ManCity #CFCW #LFCW pic.twitter.com/8KG5G9wTMX — Sam Biccarino (@stattorino) January 20, 2025

As high-flying as Arsenal has been, McCabe has played a significant part in their success. Hopefully, she and her teammates can build on their efforts and not let them go to waste.

Imagine Katie celebrating her 10-year Arsenal anniversary as WSL Champion, UWCL Champion, FA Cup Champion, and Subway Cup Champion—how special that would be Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….