Katie McCabe is turning into a legend for Ireland as well as for the Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women star Katie McCabe has had an incredible year with the Ireland National Women’s Team. The Gunner has been great for her national team, scoring goal after goal for them, allowing the Girls in Green to be competitive, and giving some elite national women’s football teams a run for their money.

That being said, she has not only scored big goals, but she has also captained the Irish women’s national team at the 2023 World Cup, which was hosted in New Zealand and Australia, and she has also captained Ireland to promotion from Nation’s League Group B to Group A.

I recently came across McCabe’s stats for Ireland in the Nation’s League (after their 6-1 win over Northern Ireland), and I just felt the Gunner, as the Girls in Green captain, doesn’t get enough credit.

She and her fellow Irish women are growing stronger, game after game. They are gradually developing as a force to be reckoned with, as the 28-year-old stated after their 6-1 victory over Northern Ireland the other day. “At the start of the campaign, our objective was to top the group, which we did,” said McCabe of Ireland, who won all six of the UEFA Nations League matches — one of only two sides across all four leagues to do so (along with Turkey in League C Group 2). “We want to keep developing. We want to score goals. We don’t want to be just defending.

“It is really exciting to see the youngsters coming on like Larko (Abby Larkin) and Jess (Stapleton). I’m very happy with where we are at. The bigger picture is the Euros, and we are striving to get there.”

That said, McCabe, who’s also been having a fantastic run with Arsenal, had this to say about how fortunate she’s been to shine for club and country this year, where she was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or (she finished 22nd). “It has been a fantastic year. I’m really enjoying my football at the minute. I’m very proud to lead these girls out each time, and we have a fantastic group of players around me with Ireland and back in London with Arsenal.

She also went on to reveal she is eager to play a huge role in the three London derbys lined up for them between now and the end of the year, saying, “I’m playing as best I can, giving it 100%. I’ve got Chelsea on Sunday (in the WSL). I’ve three big games with the club before the end of year (including matches against Spurs home and away in the League Cup and league).”

Katie McCabe, what a player! Every time you think she’s at the top of her game, she hits another level. She is a real leader at a star-studded Arsenal side and a superstar example for all young Irish footballers.

Michelle Maxwell

