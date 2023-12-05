Katie McCabe: Northern Ireland v Ireland Women is “going to be a fantastic game” this evening

The Republic of Ireland Vs Northern Ireland will kick-off at 18:00 UK this evening, with Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe and her Girls in Green heading to Windsor Park in Belfast. After a string of great performances from The Girls in Green, they will be looking to extend that run of good form when they face rivals Northern Ireland in what could be a fiery clash.

“It’s a derby at the end of the day, isn’t it? So for sure they’re going to come at us,” McCabe told BBCSport.

McCabe’s Ireland are top of their group, on 15 points, and haven’t lost a game in the UEFA Women’s Nations League group stages. Ireland have been automatically promoted to Group A and look like a dangerous team going forward.

The Republic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when they met Northern Ireland in the reverse fixture in September, but Northern Ireland are coming into this game after beating Albania 4-0 on Friday and will be buoyant.

“It’s a massive incentive for them,” added McCabe, assessing how the hosts will relish playing at Windsor Park, the home of Northern Irish football. “Of course, we want to look to win as well so it’s going to be a fantastic game.

“They’ve got a really good squad and a good manager has come in. She’s got a lot of experience and you can see how they have progressed over the Nations League campaign.”

McCabe said that Northern Ireland have “exciting players” who she has “battled with over the years”.

Michelle Maxwell

