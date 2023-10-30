Katie McCabe on attending Ballon D’Or ceremony “Nah, I’ve training on Monday!”

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held today at the Théâtre du Chatelet. This is an event that draws soccer lovers from all over the world. Arsenal Women fans will be keenly watching the proceedings this year since two of their own, in-form Katie McCabe or Amanda Ilestedt, might win the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

While we don’t know if Ilestedt will be in Paris, we do know where McCabe will be: with Ireland’s national women’s team. McCabe, after her masterclass performance with Ireland against Albania last week, said she would not attend the event in Paris as all her focus is to continue helping her national team soar.

When asked if she’ll attend the prestigious Ballon d’Or even Katie said “Nah, I’ve training on Monday! It’s matchday minus one, so I think we’ve got an evening session in Albania.

I might stick it on if I’m able to, but my full focus will be on preparing for Albania on Tuesday.

Like I said, I know it’s a real honour to be nominated for these awards, up with some of the best in the world. It’s a massive honour for me personally, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of my teammates here from the Republic of Ireland and Arsenal as well.”

The Gunners will be hoping for one of their own to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or, but this is not likely. The UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, Spain’s world cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati, is favoured to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or. Bonmati has been a game-changer for Barcelona and Spain at the international level.

England Lionesses Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway are also among the nominees for the prize. See full list of nominee’s here

What do you think Gooners? Could we have a Ballon D’Or winner in our midst?

Michelle Maxwell

