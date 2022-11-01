Katie McCabe passes 100 games and hilariously destroys a fans coffee break (Arsenal Women video)

Mind your coffee! As Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe makes 100th WSL appearance By Michelle

Last night Arsenal Women’s 3-1 victory over West Ham seen Arsenal break the record for the longest winning streak ever in the WSL, with 13 straight wins, with awe-inspiring goals from Jordan Nobbs, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum. Watch all the goals, plus the best of the action here.

However, last night´s Arsenal v West Ham Women at Meadow Park was also the night where Ireland International and Arsenal Winger Katie McCabe celebrated her 100th appearance in the Women´s Super League. In the first half Katie unleashed a powerful strike from outside the area but it narrowly missed the target and settled on knocking a spectator’s coffee out of their hands in spectacular fashion! See the funniest video below! Motto: Always be careful when our Katie’s about lol!

Just minding your own business, drinking a coffee and then out of nowhere…. 😉 @Katie_McCabe11 pic.twitter.com/ZynEAXVcjT — em (@nedxschneebly) October 30, 2022

When it comes to showing passion, commitment and fight on the field, few others do it quite like Arsenal´s Katie McCabe. She´s a very versatile winger and can play anywhere along the left flank to equal devastation, whether she’s sliding in with full-blooded tackles or scoring from distance.

Katie was named Republic of Ireland captain at just 21 years of age (although the Ireland celebrations when they made it through to the 2023 FIFA Women´s World Cup sparked some controversy) and she’s a very important figure at club level too, leading by example with her work ethic and attitude. Katie was also voted our Player of the Season in 2020/21 for her excellent performances at left back.

Go Katie! There isn’t anyone quite like you!

