Katie McCabe ready to go all the way with Arsenal Women this season

Katie McCabe has a dream: to help Arsenal Women win the WSL title five years after they last did it (in 2019). Given Arsenal Women’s fantastic team, there was a lot of anticipation heading into last season regarding their chances of winning the league. Unfortunately, they did not end the season in glory, finishing third.

Arsenal have three WSL titles and hope to add a fourth in 2024–25. McCabe admits that as ambitious as they are, they go into every season eager to compete for the league, and this season will be no exception, but this time they will have an extra reason to propel them to victory. She expresses their aspiration to secure the WSL title at Emirates Stadium, their new prestigious home venue for the upcoming season.

“When we go into every season, we want to be competing for all trophies available,” said the versatile Irish winger, as per the Sun.

“The league will absolutely be one of them going into next season as well.

“It would be a dream come true (if we were) to win a WSL title in front of 60,000 at the Emirates.

“For us it’s something we want, and we’re always competitive.”

Arsenal Women finished the 2023–24 season on a strong note, winning 5 of 6 games; if they can carry that momentum into the new season, McCabe will have an easy time lifting her sixth major trophy with the Gunners since joining them 8 years ago.

About that purple patch and hoping they can sustain it, she added, “For us, we’re always looking to be better than in previous seasons, so of course it’s to progress more.

“I feel like towards the end of the season we got into a really nice groove of how we want to play and playing our style of football.

“Going into next season, we want to continue that—to play our way and use that going into games and winning matches early on.”

With the addition of quality stars like Mariona Caldentey, who was banging goals for fun with Barcelona Femeni, Rosa Kafaji, a playmaker tipped to be the best of the best, and Daphne van Domselaar, a Dutch goalkeeper, to an already capable squad, it would be unfair if Jonas Eidevall’s team did not win the league championship.

Arsenal Women have been progressive on and off the pitch, and winning the league could undoubtedly cap off the change they’ve inspired in the women’s game.

