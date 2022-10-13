Katie McCabe World Cup joy ruined by offensive celebration (Ireland Women)

The republic of Ireland Womens Team, with Arsenal’s Katie McCabe captaining the side, won through to the World Cup Finals for the very first time when they beat Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park in the final play-off game to win a place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The Irish have thanks to Courtney Brosnan for her penalty save against Caroline Weir, and obviously Denise O’Sullivan’s very cooly taken winner…..

Amber Barrett's goal but it's Reeling in the Years 1990 #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/wCJtquF0fG — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) October 11, 2022

Katie was certainly overjoyed at the end of the game, and told the Irish Post: “We’re going to the World Cup – book your tickets!”

“I’m speechless. It doesn’t actually feel real to be honest. I’m just so proud of the girls,”

“We worked our socks off tonight. This one [O’Sullivan] covered every inch of Hampden. Everybody was unbelievable – Courtney with the penalty save, Amber coming on, scoring the goal… we’re going to a World Cup!”

It’s little wonder Katie and the team cntinued their celebrations for a long time afterwards, and they were all singing and dancing in the dressing room, but unfortunately one of the Irish squad unthinking put a video on social media of them singing a controversial Irish ditty, and all hell broke loose, and by the time the celebrating was over the video was all over the internet!

This did not go down well with British audiences, and the Irish FA had to issue a public apology…..

Football Association of Ireland issues apology after footage of Republic of Ireland Womens Football team chanting “oh ah up the Ra” after their World Cup win over Scotland at Hampden Park last night @rtenews pic.twitter.com/gxxPZhUNJz — Vincent Kearney (@vincekearney) October 12, 2022

They also spoke to the Irish coach Vera Pauw, who also had spoken to her team. “It didn’t matter if we intended or not, we should have known better” she said.

You can understand the squad getting caught up in the excitement of qualifying for the World Cup, but it was definitely the height of stupidity to then broadcast it to the world!

Pauw continued: “I have spoken with the player that has put it on social media. She’s devastated. She’s crying in a room because she hurt people because she never meant it.”

That’s football for you. One minute you’re over the moon – and the next minute you are in a pile of dog poo!

