Katie McCabe’s Ireland face Matilda’s, without injured Sam Kerr, in Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has arrived. The Republic of Ireland women’s team, dubbed the “Girls in Green,” will kick off their World Cup campaign against one of the hosts, Australia, at 12 noon UK today at the Sydney Football Stadium, which is expected to be packed to capacity, with tickets sold out for the match.

Much has been said, and Katie McCabe knows her debuting Ireland side is not considered as a threat, but she believes they must disregard that and battle to be difficult to beat in order to build a name for themselves in women’s football, saying as per the Independent , “We know we are debutants in the tournament, but we know what we want to do. We don’t want to just be happy to be here.

“We want to compete and give Australia, Canada and Nigeria the hardest games possible. That will start tomorrow night and it is exciting.

“We know what Australia have, they have quality all over the park but we also know what we can do.”

The game between Australia and Ireland will be closely watched by Gooners because it pits Katie McCabe against Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley. I’m sure many Gooners won’t know which side to support, but they’ll probably root for the best team to win.