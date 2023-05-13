Katie McCabe’s winning goal for Arsenal Women against Man City rewarded by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe has been awarded with the Barclays Women’s Super League Goal of the Month for April, after her stunning winner against Manchester City.

Katie struck a flawless shot from the edge of the area, which flew past a crowded six-yard box and landed in the top left corner, securing Arsenal Women’s victory against City at Meadow Park.

When asked about her crucial goal, McCabe reflected:

“It’s unbelievable. Not just for me personally: it’s obviously nice to score but I’m proud of how the team reacted, especially in the second half.

“We didn’t start the game the way we wanted to, so then to come out and show that character and the resilience throughout the whole second half to turn the game around to collect the three points was unbelievable.”

Katie has been captaining our Gunners since vice-captain Leah William suffered a season-ending ACL injury – captain Kim Little is also out for the season through injury. – and a sterling job Katie is doing too!

See highlights of that spectacular win for Arsenal over Man City below, and enjoy Katie’s winning goal. Be warned, t’s easy to watch again and again! Go captain Katie!

Arsenal are sitting 3rd in the WSL, despite almost 50% of the first-team squad being unavailable through injury. Next up for our Gunners is Everton on Wednesday 17th May, before they face Chelsea on WSL Super Sunday 21st May then Aston Villa on the final match day of the WSL season,Saturday 27th May.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

