Keane aims dig at “poor Arsenal team” after praising Saka

Roy Keane has praised Bukayo Saka for his fine performances at Euro 2020, but he couldn’t resist aiming a dig at Arsenal after the Gunners struggled last season.

Saka has been Arsenal’s most impressive player over the last two seasons with the Englishman also breaking into the senior England squad.

He was among the players named to represent the Three Lions at the Euros and played in their game against the Czech Republic.

He won the Man of the Match award in the encounter and his fine performance has now handed Gareth Southgate a selection dilemma ahead of their remaining games in the competition.

Keane has been on punditry duty for ITV alongside Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman praised Saka for his performance and Kane agreed by commenting, as quoted by Sun Sports: “he’s been playing well” but he couldn’t stop himself from adding: “… in a poor Arsenal team.”

Saka will hope to get more minutes as England seeks to go all the way in the competition.

He will also be keen to help Arsenal get inside the top four next season when he returns from the competition.

England’s next game is against Germany tomorrow evening.