Keane Lewis-Potter insists Brentford deserved a point

Brentford goalscorer Keane Lewis Potter expressed his satisfaction after helping his side secure a valuable point against Arsenal, insisting that the hosts did enough to merit their share of the spoils. The forward played an influential role throughout the contest and consistently posed problems for the visiting defence.
Arsenal entered the fixture aware of the importance of matching Manchester City’s result in the ongoing title race. The Gunners understood that anything less than victory could prove damaging to their ambitions. However, Brentford have established themselves as a formidable opponent, particularly on home soil, and they demonstrated resilience and quality over the course of the evening.
Brentford Respond to Setback
When Arsenal took the lead after a spell of sustained dominance, it appeared they might extend their advantage and secure the points they required. Instead, Brentford grew in confidence and began to impose themselves more assertively on the match. Their increased belief and attacking intent ultimately resulted in the equaliser, a moment that significantly shifted the momentum and frustrated the visitors.
Lewis Potter was central to that resurgence, capitalising on his opportunity to find the net and restore parity. His performance reflected both determination and composure under pressure.
Lewis Potter Reflects on Result
As reported by Sky Sports, Lewis Potter said, “A big point in the end. They go down one end, then we go down the other end… At the end of the day we deserved a point.
“The squad we’ve got, we can do special things.
“I should have scored the first one! I was lucky the second one dropped to me and I wasn’t going to make the same mistake this time.”
His remarks underline Brentford’s belief in their collective strength and their conviction that the outcome was justified. While Arsenal may view the draw as a missed opportunity, the home side will regard it as a hard-earned and deserved result.
Entertaining match Brentford thoroughly deserved a point. Arsenal need to play like they started the second half. Too many passengers I’m afraid. Must do better.
We were somewhat lucky but just about deserved a point. We’re still 4 points ahead of City and more twists and turns to come. I’m a bit worried about Eze’s form and Ødegaard was a major improvement after halftime, though another hat trick in the upcoming game at spurs would be most welcome!
Judging on what I saw, ordinarily this away tie would have seen us beaten by such a dogged and determined opponent as Brentford proved.
Coming away from the Gtech with a mere point was as much as we deserved – particularly as many of our creative and striker options where found out. Martinelli has been hit and miss – his missed chance to score and to put us ahead was a key moment. Brentford sent frustrated us delivering long throws into the pockets which created chaos and panic for our defense. We should be happy that we were not beat. I wont touch upon the disappointment that is EE.
It reminds me that Saka when on song and fit is the outlet we are missing as he shows us the kill or be killed spirit (and an end product) required when he dons the shirt and the arsenal go to war. Without him, Havertz or Merino we appear to lack creativity. More to the point we struggle.
Saka may well have played but its questionable whether he is 100% fit??
KLP is kind. They deserved 3 points. This was a point gained than 2 lost. But it only matters if we play better in the remaining 12 games.
I have said this for a while MZ is not suited against dangerous teams especially those who are good on the counter. Norgaard should be used a lot more.
Disappointed with MA for not selecting him against his old club.