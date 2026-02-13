Keane Lewis-Potter insists Brentford deserved a point

Brentford goalscorer Keane Lewis Potter expressed his satisfaction after helping his side secure a valuable point against Arsenal, insisting that the hosts did enough to merit their share of the spoils. The forward played an influential role throughout the contest and consistently posed problems for the visiting defence.

Arsenal entered the fixture aware of the importance of matching Manchester City’s result in the ongoing title race. The Gunners understood that anything less than victory could prove damaging to their ambitions. However, Brentford have established themselves as a formidable opponent, particularly on home soil, and they demonstrated resilience and quality over the course of the evening.

Brentford Respond to Setback

When Arsenal took the lead after a spell of sustained dominance, it appeared they might extend their advantage and secure the points they required. Instead, Brentford grew in confidence and began to impose themselves more assertively on the match. Their increased belief and attacking intent ultimately resulted in the equaliser, a moment that significantly shifted the momentum and frustrated the visitors.

Lewis Potter was central to that resurgence, capitalising on his opportunity to find the net and restore parity. His performance reflected both determination and composure under pressure.

Lewis Potter Reflects on Result

As reported by Sky Sports, Lewis Potter said, “A big point in the end. They go down one end, then we go down the other end… At the end of the day we deserved a point.

“The squad we’ve got, we can do special things.

“I should have scored the first one! I was lucky the second one dropped to me and I wasn’t going to make the same mistake this time.”

His remarks underline Brentford’s belief in their collective strength and their conviction that the outcome was justified. While Arsenal may view the draw as a missed opportunity, the home side will regard it as a hard-earned and deserved result.