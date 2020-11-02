Keane slams Aubameyang for calling Arteta’s first name

Roy Keane claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was being disrespectful after the attacker called Mikel Arteta by his first name in the post-match press conference yesterday.

Arsenal beat Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years thanks to a penalty by the club’s captain.

Keane was on punditry duty on Sky Sports and he was one of the pundits who analysed the game.

After the match, Aubameyang was interviewed and he said in parts of his interview as quoted by Sun Sports: “The team did a great job. Everyone was giving their best and that’s why we won.

“We knew since the beginning that we had to trust the process.

“Mikel is bringing something very nice and we have to follow.”

Although he had something good to say about his manager, Keane took exception to him calling Arteta by his first name and he claimed that he was simply being disrespectful to the Spanish boss.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “They didn’t show him respect when they called him by his name, Mikel.

“He’s the manager, the boss, the gaffer. That’s respect. Not Mikel, he’s not his mate.”

When asked if it was just the modern way to refer to your boss, Keane answered: “No, that’s called respect.”