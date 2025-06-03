Keep or sell: Which Arsenal attackers should stay and which should be sold?

Arsenal finds itself at a critical juncture about its attacking line-up. While the team has made significant progress in other areas of the pitch, certain forwards have failed to meet the standards expected at the highest level. To continue building a squad capable of challenging for major honours, it is imperative that the club makes difficult decisions regarding underperforming attackers.

Defensively, Arsenal appear to be in excellent shape. The backline has shown the solidity and consistency required to compete for titles, providing a strong foundation on which to build. In midfield, the team is relatively well equipped, boasting several players who can influence the game with creativity and control. However, there remains a notable shortfall in goals from this area, which must be addressed either through tactical adjustments or recruitment.

In the final third, although the current squad includes a number of technically gifted players, the output in terms of goals and decisive contributions remains inconsistent. If the club intends to elevate its performance and genuinely contend for silverware, adding greater firepower will be essential. With this in mind, certain forwards may need to move on to make way for reinforcements who can deliver at a higher level.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus’s tenure at Arsenal has been disappointing. His spell has been marked by recurring injuries, a lack of clinical finishing, and extended periods of indifferent form. While his work rate and link-up play are commendable, these attributes have not translated into the consistent goal-scoring threat Arsenal require. It may be time to reassess his role in the squad moving forward.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has proven to be a reliable squad player and has contributed in several key moments. However, as the club looks to raise its attacking output, there are options available on the market who offer greater goal and assist returns. His presence as a backup may still hold value, but an upgrade appears necessary.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz’s role as a striker has yielded mixed results. If he is unable to adapt to another position within the system, relying on him as a primary forward option in the upcoming campaign would be unwise. Arsenal need a prolific frontman who can consistently score 20 or more league goals per season. Havertz has yet to demonstrate he can fulfil that role.

Ultimately, for Arsenal to progress and meet their ambitions, difficult decisions must be made. Revamping the attack with more clinical and consistent options could be the key to unlocking the next level of success.

