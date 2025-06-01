Keeping Jakub Kiwior is better than signing a new backup defender

Jakub Kiwior has quietly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most dependable and professional players since his arrival at the club. Signed from Spezia following his impressive performances for Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kiwior was brought in knowing full well the challenge that awaited him in north London.

At the time, William Saliba and Gabriel had formed a formidable central defensive partnership, leaving limited opportunities for others to break into the starting eleven. Yet Kiwior did not shy away from the challenge. Instead, he set about proving his worth in training and the handful of appearances he was given.

Dependable and Underrated Presence in Defence

Whenever injuries or suspensions ruled out Saliba or Gabriel, Kiwior stepped in with composure and discipline. His positional awareness, calmness under pressure and commitment to the team’s tactical shape have not gone unnoticed by those who appreciate the finer aspects of defensive play. He may not attract headlines, but his contributions have been invaluable.

Despite his clear value to the squad, recent reports have linked the Polish international with a potential move away from the Emirates. While Arsenal may not obstruct a transfer request if Kiwior expresses a desire to leave, such a departure could carry significant consequences.

Losing Kiwior Could Create Long-Term Problems

There are very few clubs fortunate enough to possess high-quality backup defenders who can step into key matches without a significant drop in performance. Kiwior fits this description perfectly. Letting him go could open a defensive gap that may prove difficult and costly to fill.

Finding a replacement with his blend of technical ability, experience and team-first mentality is far from guaranteed. Arsenal have already felt the repercussions of parting with reliable squad players in the past. The departure of Emi Martínez remains a reminder that undervaluing depth can lead to regret.

Kiwior may not always be the first name on the team sheet, but in terms of squad stability and defensive reliability, he may be among the best backup defenders in Europe at present. Arsenal would do well to recognise his importance and ensure he remains a key part of their plans moving forward.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…