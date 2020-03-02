According to the Mirror via Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano has insisted that he’s keeping himself grounded amid links to Arsenal, Spurs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Upamecano is reportedly a summer target for the Gunners, the centre-back’s current contract expires next summer (2021) and the star’s deal includes a £50m release clause.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising central defenders since his move to Leipzig.

Here’s what the French defender had to say on the speculation:

“I feel very good at RB Leipzig,”

“I like my team-mates, the staff and my club. For the moment, I am still under contract until 2021. I am going to have to continue to train well and play matches.

“Even though I know that there are clubs that want me, that is certain, I am keeping my feet on the ground.

“We will discuss my future at the end of the season with my agents and my family.”

There’s no doubt that there will be plenty of attention towards Upamecano if the star is in action for the German outfit in the second-leg of their Champions League knockout clash with Spurs.

The France Under-21s star missed the first-leg due to suspension. The defender has the chance to massively further increase his stock with a solid performance against Arsenal’s heated rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side still look shaky in defence and despite several additions over the last year, it seems as though a high-profile name is needed to boost the Gunners’ backline.

Does Upamecano fit this bill?