Keiran Tierney coasts Arsenal into a 2-0 lead

This looks like it is going to bereally easy for Arsenal, as the Gunners race into a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute. A nice exchange with Aubameyang left the Scotsman through on goal and he coolly slipped it past the Watford keeper.
This looks like it is all over for Watford now, as their goal difference makes it impossible for anyone to finish below them…
VAR awards a penalty to Arsenal less than 5 minutes in! 🖥
It's a nightmare start for Watford – was it the correct decision? 💭
📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
📱 Follow #ARSWAT here: https://t.co/UUiHhHQnkf
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/XgzAvL6YgZ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2020