Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Keiran Tierney coasts Arsenal into a 2-0 lead

This looks like it is going to bereally easy for Arsenal, as the Gunners race into a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute. A nice exchange with Aubameyang left the Scotsman through on goal and he coolly slipped it past the Watford keeper.

This looks like it is all over for Watford now, as their goal difference makes it impossible for anyone to finish below them…

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs