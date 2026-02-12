Keith Andrews insists the table does not lie as they face Arsenal

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has acknowledged that Arsenal merit their position at the summit of the Premier League table. The Gunners have set the standard in England this season, and their place at the top of the standings reflects the consistency and quality they have displayed under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently hold a three-point advantage after Manchester City secured victory in their own fixture last night. However, a win over Brentford would see the Gunners extend that lead to six points once again. Many observers expect Arsenal to rise to the occasion, although the challenge presented by the Bees should not be underestimated.

A Test of Credentials

Brentford have developed a reputation for troubling the division’s elite and will welcome the opportunity to disrupt Arsenal’s momentum. With a well-organised and competitive squad, they possess the tools to make life uncomfortable for any opponent. The coming hours will reveal how well prepared Arsenal are for what promises to be a demanding encounter.

Despite the magnitude of the task, Andrews has spoken with admiration about the visitors’ achievements this term. He believes that league position is the clearest indicator of performance levels across a campaign.

Respect from the Opposition

As reported by Arsenal Media, Andrews said, “We’re a pretty good attacking team ourselves. We’ve got a lot of strengths in how we play the game. There’s absolutely no doubt it’s going to be a really, really difficult game. They are the best team in the country. The table doesn’t tend to lie.

“You have to be on things for every minute of the game, every second of the game to try and nullify what they throw at you. So we’ll have to produce a top performance.”

His comments show the respect Arsenal have earned this season. While Brentford will aim to challenge the league leaders, they recognise that overcoming the current frontrunners will require an exceptional display.