Keith Andrews says their plan is to make Arsenal uncomfortable

Brentford face Arsenal today and are fully aware of the challenge that awaits them at the Emirates, a venue where the Gunners have consistently demonstrated their strength. While Arsenal are widely regarded as a formidable home side, the Bees are expected to provide a thorough test, drawing confidence from their reputation as giant killers. Brentford have already beaten Manchester United and Liverpool this season, results that naturally bolster their self-belief ahead of their meeting with Arsenal. Even so, Mikel Arteta’s players are prepared and determined to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

Arsenal’s Strong Start to the Season

There remains a long way to go in the competition, yet Arsenal have positioned themselves well and are eager to ensure that their early momentum is not lost. The Gunners are more than satisfied with how events have unfolded so far and remain focused on sustaining the standards that have carried them to this point. Their aim is not merely to perform well but to avoid any setbacks that could disrupt their rhythm, particularly in fixtures where opponents arrive with nothing to lose. Brentford, buoyed by notable victories, will not be intimidated by the challenge, and Arsenal understand that success in such matches depends on maintaining composure and precision throughout.

Brentford’s Approach to the Challenge

Despite the scale of the task, Brentford’s approach reflects confidence rather than caution. Their manager has made it clear that his team intend to apply pressure, disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and make life as difficult as possible for the league leaders. Speaking via Arsenal Media, Keith Andrews stated, It’s pretty obvious that it’s going to be a difficult task, but it’s also a task that we need to embrace. He added, “They’re a tough nut to crack, for sure. They don’t concede too many and don’t concede too many opportunities, but we’re a team that quite fancies ourselves in how we can affect the opposition and make it quite uncomfortable for them at times. That’s what we’ll be hoping to do on Wednesday night.”

His comments show Brentford’s determination to challenge Arsenal’s authority and highlight their belief that they can unsettle even the strongest opponents when executing their game plan effectively.

