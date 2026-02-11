Keith Andrews shows admiration for Arsenal’s attitude towards winning matches

Keith Andrews has expressed admiration for the manner in which Arsenal have secured victories as they move closer to claiming the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s side has been among the standout performers across Europe’s leading leagues this season, producing consistent displays that have placed them on the verge of domestic success.

Under Arteta’s guidance, the Gunners have developed into one of the most formidable teams in world football. Their balance between defensive organisation and attacking quality has been central to a campaign that many anticipate will end with the league crown. While there are still important fixtures to navigate, Arsenal have repeatedly demonstrated resilience and composure in high-pressure situations.

A Crucial Test Against Brentford

Arsenal now face a challenging encounter against Brentford, a match that could prove pivotal in maintaining their advantage at the top of the table. The coming weeks will be decisive, yet over the course of the season, Arsenal have shown the consistency required to overcome demanding opponents. Many expect them to rise to the occasion once again against the Bees.

Praise from the Opposition

Speaking ahead of the match, Brentford coach Keith Andrews acknowledged Arsenal’s quality and tactical strength. As reported by Hayters, he said, “I think they’re a really good team.

“I think they know how to win football games, regardless of what is thrown at them within the games.

“You touch on the set-pieces, obviously that’s going to be a huge part of it, and it has been for where they’ve got to and how it’s got them ahead in a lot of games that they’ve played this season.

“But equally, the individuals that they have, whoever they can call upon, they’ve got some seriously talented players.

“I think they’re excellent out of possession, the way they defend as a unit, whether it’s high or when they drop low and defend their box, and the relationships that they have.

“A lot of the players have been together for a few years now and you can see those relationships are pretty tight. So, they’re a very, very well-coached team.”