Keith Andrews singles one Arsenal star out for praise

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has praised Martin Odegaard for the influence he exerted after coming off the bench to alter the dynamic of Arsenal’s performance. The Norwegian began the match among the substitutes, with Eberechi Eze selected in the attacking midfield role. However, Eze struggled to impose himself on proceedings and was replaced at halftime by the Arsenal captain.

Odegaard’s introduction brought an immediate shift in tempo and intensity. His leadership and organisation were evident, particularly in the way he coordinated Arsenal’s pressing structure against Brentford. The visitors eventually found the breakthrough, although Brentford responded with an equaliser to secure a share of the spoils.

Tactical Impact Recognised

Andrews acknowledged that Odegaard’s contribution extended beyond visible attacking intent. The Norway international demonstrated acute awareness in his pressing triggers, unsettling Brentford’s build-up play and forcing adjustments in their approach. His timing, positioning and angles of movement disrupted passing lanes and applied sustained pressure on the opposition defence.

The midfielder’s capacity to influence matches in subtle yet decisive ways continues to underline his importance. His performance served as a reminder of the qualities that make him a central figure within the Arsenal side.

Praise from the Opposition

Speaking after the match, Andrews expressed both satisfaction at earning a point and admiration for Odegaard’s technical discipline. As reported by Sky Sports, he said, “Odegaard is a very good presser, when he releases from No 10 out to centre-backs he times it really well, and the angle he goes is very effective. He’s very good at it.

“They do it in different ways when he doesn’t play.

“I always expected a reaction [when Odegaard came on].”

His remarks highlight the respect Odegaard commands from opponents and reinforce the significance of his presence in high-intensity encounters.