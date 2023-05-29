Kelly Smith believes Arsenal Women “really get what Jonas (Eidevall) wants from them”

For the Arsenal Women, the 2022–23 League campaign was a strange one. A strange one in the sense that they seem to have made some progress in Eidevall’s project, but did it battling injury after injury with key players like Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead missing a huge part of the season.

Winning the Continental Cup by beating league champions Chelsea 3-1, reaching the Champions League semi-finals, and managing to collect the points they needed to finish third in the WSL to secure Champions League qualification for next season, are why it feels okay to say Jonas Eidevall did a great thing this season.

Interestingly, ex-Arsenal star and England legend Kelly Smith, who was fortunate to be a part of Eidevall’s coaching staff, feels that next season could be special for Arsenal. In a way, she predicts Arsenal women, whom she feels have understood Eidevall’s project, to be back stronger and thus be the real deal, telling The Sun

“It’s been tough for them losing so many key players to long-term injuries.

“It’s been psychologically difficult for the squad but they’ve worked with a sport psychologist and other players have stepped up.

“Lotte Wubben-Moy has been quality at the back.

“And younger players coming in like Katherine Kuhl and Victoria Pelova have got a lot more game time.

“When you consider those we’ve lost (to injuries) like Kim Little, Lia Walti, Beth Mead, Viv Miedema – those players probably wouldn’t have got a lot of match time.

“They would have been coming off the bench to be impact players.

“They certainly will grow from this and will kick on next season.

“I expect next season to be even better for Arsenal. I see it day-in, day-out with the quality in this squad.

“They really get what Jonas (Eidevall) wants from them.”

Do Smith’s claims encourage you? How excited are you for the Arsenal Women in the 2023-24 season?