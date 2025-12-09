Keown agrees with Arteta over one club being in title race with Arsenal

Arsenal’s strong start to the season has shaped the perception that only two clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, are capable of preventing them from winning the Premier League title. The Gunners opened the campaign as one of the most convincing sides in Europe and have continued to demonstrate that they can be relied upon to deliver consistently. The players at the Emirates have worked tirelessly to reach their current level and have maintained their commitment throughout a demanding campaign. Although they have already faced considerable challenges, and more difficult fixtures lie ahead, it would be unwise for them to focus solely on City and Chelsea as their primary threats.

Reassessing the Premier League Landscape

Some supporters argue that Liverpool remain within touching distance, even though the Reds are enduring a far more troubled season than many anticipated. Yet the team that may be most underestimated is Aston Villa. They have recovered admirably from a difficult beginning and have now found form at precisely the right moment. Their performances have been strong enough to suggest that they could provide a genuine challenge to Arsenal as the season progresses. This was demonstrated at the weekend when the Gunners were defeated by Villa, a result that strengthened the idea that the league’s title picture may be more competitive than previously assumed.

Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Villa are contenders, and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown shares the same view. He said via the Metro, ‘Aston Villa are in the title race. I do think they are and that’s more to do with their manager than anything else. Emery has turned them into title challengers.’ His remarks underline the growing recognition that Villa’s resurgence is not accidental but driven by a clear structure and an increasingly confident squad.

The Growing Threat of Aston Villa

These developments indicate that Arsenal must widen its focus and prepare for a title race that could involve more than the traditionally dominant clubs. Villa’s rise adds complexity to the competition and suggests that Arsenal will need sustained quality and concentration to remain at the top.