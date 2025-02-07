Keown analyses how Newcastle tactically outdid Arsenal

Martin Keown has provided an in-depth analysis of Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United, highlighting the tactical brilliance employed by Eddie Howe that ultimately led to the Magpies’ victory.

Arsenal had high hopes of securing a win in the second leg following their disappointing 2-0 loss in the first match. With the task of overcoming a two-goal deficit, the Gunners needed to avoid conceding while also finding the back of the net. However, despite their preparations and confidence, it was Howe’s tactical plan that nullified all of Arsenal’s efforts.

Newcastle triumphed 2-0 again, which means they will face Liverpool in the final. For Arsenal, the defeat has left them with the daunting challenge of securing a trophy this season, with the Premier League or Champions League now their only targets. Howe, widely regarded as one of the top English managers, demonstrated his ability to outthink his opposition on the night.

Keown, analysing the match for the Daily Mail, explained the key tactical elements that led to Newcastle’s success:

“Newcastle gave Arsenal no chance to breathe as they went man-to-man in their press. Gordon tucked in and sat on Saliba with Isak on Gabriel as Guimaraes was tasked with man-marking Thomas Partey. Sandro Tonali picked up Martin Odegaard so Schar pushed up all the way from the halfway line to the edge of the box to make sure Rice, Arsenal’s extra man in midfield, was not free to pick up the ball. If Arsenal inverted their full-backs, Jurien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly, then Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy on the right and wing-back Lewis Hall on the left tucked in centrally to deal with the danger.”

Arsenal’s players struggled to find space and time to create their usual fluid attacking play, with Newcastle’s high press and aggressive man-marking stifling their rhythm. Despite their best efforts, Arsenal were outsmarted and outplayed in both legs of the tie.

As a result, Arsenal now need to focus on improving their performances to avoid similar outcomes in their upcoming matches. With key fixtures ahead, they must learn from their mistakes and find ways to break down opposition tactics that aim to neutralise their strengths.