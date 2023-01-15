Keown backs Arsenal to get a result at Tottenham despite poor record

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown has backed them to get a result at Tottenham this weekend even though they haven’t won there in six attempts.

Spurs have struggled this season, while Arsenal thrives and spends more time at the top of the league table.

The Gunners will go eight points clear at the top if they secure all three points after Manchester City lost to Manchester United yesterday afternoon.

Spurs know the occasion and will feel their fans deserve better than helping Arsenal gain momentum in the title race and Antonio Conte’s men will be up for a fight.

However, Keown believes Arsenal also knows the importance of winning the fixture and he backs the Gunners to earn the points.

He tells the BBC: “I think this Arsenal team is full of fighters, just look at Nketiah, he is playing like a man in that team from nowhere.

“Saka is getting ever better each game.

“I just feel Arsenal now have got the energy and the impetus to go to Spurs and get the result they need.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know the importance of winning this game, and our players will step on that pitch knowing they must be at their best.

That is the only way they will get all three points to boost their chances of ending this season with the title.

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

