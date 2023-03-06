Keown believes no-one can now say Arsenal cannot compete with Man City

Arsenal’s comeback win against Bournemouth at the weekend proves we can no longer say they do not have what is required to compete with Manchester City, reckons Martin Keown.

The Gunners seemed down and out of the game against the Cherries before earning a morale-boosting 3-2 victory, having been 2-0 down in the second half.

It is the type of performance that makes you think the boys can certainly win this title and Keown believes they are now good enough to compete with anyone.

He writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“The foundation of their success is built on belief and what’s so impressive is how they refuse to compromise their style of play. It’s intricate passing to the very end and no one in the league has picked up more points from losing positions than Arsenal’s 15 this season.

“What was pleasing for me was seeing a youth product in Reiss Nelson living the dream by scoring the winner. There have been rumblings that Arsenal’s squad isn’t strong enough to compete with Manchester City. I don’t think that argument can be made now. Every man is playing his part.”

Beating Bournemouth was not an easy achievement, even though they are relegation-threatened.

Arsenal has also lost a tricky game like that to Everton this term, but at the weekend, they showed more resilience and proved to be too good for the Cherries.

If we keep performing like this, it will be hard for anyone to stop us from achieving success this term.

