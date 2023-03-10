Keown blasts Turner for his performance against Sporting

Martin Keown has blasted Matt Turner for his shaky performance in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

The American is the club’s second choice and mans the post for their European and cup matches, so Mikel Arteta gave him another chance in the knockout game.

Considering the score, he did not exactly have a good day at the office and one of his actions during the match infuriated Keown.

The goalkeeper hesitated at a corner and it led to Sporting’s first goal. Keown blasted him as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Really, he’s killed everyone, because he’s started to come and then doesn’t. But Kiwior, too, he’s got to do a little bit more than that.

‘What I’ll be saying though if I’m playing regularly with this keeper is I’m going to have to go and head things. I can’t really trust him. There he has come and win it and be dominant and he didn’t do it.’

There is a reason why Ramsdale remains our first choice and on nights like this, we can see why the Englishman must start every game.

Turner does not play often and could say he is rusty, but he must take the chances when they come his way as the club’s second choice.

