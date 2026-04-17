Keown chooses the team he wants Arsenal to face in Champions League final

Arsenal could face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final if they successfully progress from the semi-final stage.

The Gunners must first overcome Atletico Madrid in what promises to be a demanding two-legged contest. Although Arsenal have shown quality throughout the competition, Atletico’s defensive discipline and knockout experience mean the tie is expected to be highly competitive.

Arsenal Must Focus on the Semi-Final

Arsenal were not entirely convincing in their quarter-final victory over Sporting Club, yet they still found a way to progress. That resilience could prove valuable against Atletico, who recently eliminated FC Barcelona.

There is confidence that Arsenal can compete strongly against Spanish opposition, having produced encouraging results against teams from La Liga in recent times. Even so, any thoughts of the final would be premature given the scale of the challenge that awaits.

Atletico’s success against Barcelona serves as a reminder that they remain one of Europe’s most difficult sides to face in knockout football.

Keown Names Preferred Opponent

As reported by the Metro, Martin Keown was asked which potential finalist would represent the more favourable draw for Arsenal.

He said, “It’s too hard to call.

I’ll go with Bayern to get through on that side of the draw. An Arsenal Bayern final.

We’ve seen out here already that Arsenal can beat Bayern Munich but Bayern are going through the gears now obviously.

I would still prefer Arsenal to play Bayern though just because of PSG’s pace which is ridiculous.”

Keown’s view reflects the threat posed by PSG’s speed and attacking dynamism, while Bayern may be considered a more familiar opponent for Arsenal.

However, both clubs possess elite quality and vast experience at this level. For Arsenal, the immediate priority must remain Atletico Madrid, as only by overcoming the Spanish side can they earn the right to think about a potential showdown.