Keown credits Arsenal duo for helping the club end its winless run at Old Trafford

Martin Keown says credit has to be given to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny after Arsenal beat Manchester United in the Premier League yesterday.

The Gunners ended 14 years of no wins at Old Trafford and five years of no away win at a top-six side.

It was an intense game but Arsenal was in top form. Even though it was a penalty goal that earned them the 1-0 win, their overall performance and mentality in the game were topnotch.

While several players in the Arsenal shirt impressed, Keown believes that the performances of the midfielders who sat in front of the defence were the key to Arsenal beating their rivals.

The former Arsenal man who played alongside the likes of Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva claims that Elneny and Partey had an incredibly important job to do in the game and they did it.

He wrote on Mail Online: “It’s an incredibly important job to act as that screen in front of the defence and Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey were solid here.

“There has been a lot of attention on Partey as the summer signing. But Elneny is matching his new team-mate’s quality in midfield.