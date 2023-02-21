Keown credits two players for helping Arsenal to beat Aston Villa

Martin Keown has credited Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho for helping Arsenal to beat Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Gunners were looking to get back to winning ways after a tough few weeks and went behind against the Villans at the break.

It seemed they would suffer another defeat, but goals from Zinchenko and Jorginho helped them overturn the result before a late Gabriel Martinelli strike earned them a 4-2 win.

Several Arsenal players did well in the fixture to ensure the team won, but Keown believes the key performers at Villa Park were Zinchenko and Jorginho.

He said via the Daily Mail:

“I was particularly impressed with Arsenal’s two serial trophy-winners Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho.

“They were the driving force and helped drag their team-mates over the winning line at Villa Park.

“After losing to Everton, drawing with Brentford, and losing to City, this was a significant win and a response of potential champions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko and Jorginho have made a difference since they moved to North London and it is smart that we added them to our squad.

Both players have won several trophies and know what it takes to be successful, so we can be sure that they will continue to help in our quest to win the title.

