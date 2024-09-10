Keown discusses how Arsenal can fill the Declan Rice void against Tottenham

Arsenal is set to face Tottenham this weekend without Declan Rice, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Brighton in their last match.

Rice’s absence is a significant blow, as he is a key member of the team. Despite their determination to secure a victory, Arsenal will miss his presence in midfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to challenge for the Premier League title again and remains unbeaten after three league games this season.

However, winning against Tottenham will be challenging without Rice’s contribution. He has been a mainstay in the team over recent seasons, and Arteta has relied on him for positive results.

Martin Keown has recently discussed potential strategies for the Gunners to fill the gap left by Rice’s suspension.

He said on Talk Sport:

“Jorginho has to come into that position and he has plenty of experience but it can’t just be one player.

“Back in the day there were many times when we were without the likes of Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry, it didn’t matter.

“Players came in – Edu came in, or Kanu came in.

“You’ve got to have a squad who are strong enough and this is where the question mark will be with Arsenal because they’ve let a lot of good young players go and they had to do that to balance the books.”

We have depth in midfield and our other players have to step up in the absence of Rice and ensure we earn the first bragging rights in the North London derby.

