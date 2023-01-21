Keown discusses the importance of Saka and Martinelli to Arsenal’s game

Martin Keown has discussed the importance of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to how Arsenal plays as the Gunners prepare to face Manchester United this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the fixture needing a win to go eight points clear of Manchester City after the Citizens closed the gap to just five points.

United remains the only club that has beaten the Gunners in the Premier League this term, so the Londoners will have vengeance on their minds.

Several players in the Arsenal team have stepped up their performances this season, which is one of the reasons this campaign has been a successful one, so far.

Keown believes Arsenal’s inverted wingers Saka and Martinelli are their key men and will cause problems for United.

He writes in his column in The Daily Mail:

“Arteta’s team look like they are dictating play to their opponents. United will be tested to the limit.

“A key part of Arsenal’s play is their inverted wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who drive inside on to their favoured feet. The passes played into them are always with that in mind, forcing them inside.”

Saka and Martinelli have been very important players for us this term and we cannot speak about their importance enough.

In the match against United, both attackers will need to be at their very best to help us earn all the points.

