Keown insists Moyes could do Arsenal a favour at Man City

Martin Keown believes West Ham could still hand Arsenal the Premier League by getting a result against Manchester City tomorrow.

If the Gunners defeat Everton, they need the Hammers to win or pick up a point against City to win the title.

Everyone expects Arsenal to defeat Everton, and the same applies to City against West Ham.

The Hammers have nothing to play for, just like Everton, who also has nothing to play for.

However, Keown reckons David Moyes will want to bow out in style, as that game would be his final fixture as the Hammers manager.

But he also knows that will not be enough to make them win the game and insists West Ham must play a perfect game plan to succeed.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“David Moyes will not want his farewell to West Ham and perhaps even the Premier League to be an afterthought.

“He will want to go out with a bang. The problem with that is that Manchester City know the title is in their hands and when they get into this position, a feeling of inevitability can follow. West Ham will need to play a perfect game if they are to do Arsenal a huge favour.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need West Ham’s help to win the league, but we must not write off Everton, whom we face at home.

Our players must focus on defeating the Toffees first before thinking about City’s game.

