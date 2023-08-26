Keown names Arsenal player at fault for Fulham’s opener

Martin Keown has strongly criticised Aaron Ramsdale for his positioning during Arsenal’s match against Fulham, particularly as the team conceded an early goal.

The opening goal was scored by Andreas Pereira, who capitalised on a mistake by Bukayo Saka. However, Ramsdale’s positioning was also questioned, as he appeared to be too far off his line, making it easier for Pereira to find the net.

This isn’t the first instance of Ramsdale being caught out of position; he displayed a similar tendency last season as well.

After the goal, Keown said on the BBC:

“This was something we saw often at the end of last season when Arsenal didn’t take advantage of their lead in the title race.

“Ramsdale is so far off his line, he does this so often and I’m not sure why, and Pereira shoots into the near post.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale must begin to do better, knowing that there is a superb goalkeeper on the bench in David Raya.

The Spaniard would relish the chance to become the number one and is certainly waiting to be called up for a game so that he can show what he can do.