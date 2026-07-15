Keown not surprised Arsenal is selling Trossard

Martin Keown is not surprised by Arsenal’s decision to accept Besiktas’ offer for Leandro Trossard after the Gunners confirmed the Belgian’s departure.

Since joining Arsenal at the beginning of 2023, Trossard has made an important contribution to the club’s success and played a key role throughout last season. His versatility and consistency allowed him to remain an influential member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Trossard leaves after an impressive Arsenal spell

Despite the arrival of several high-quality attacking players, including Eberechi Eze, Trossard continued to fight for his place and remained a regular contributor. He started numerous matches and consistently demonstrated his value whenever he was selected.

The Belgian also produced several impressive performances in the Champions League as Arsenal reached the final. However, with only one year remaining on his contract and no negotiations taking place over an extension, his departure appeared increasingly likely.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for Bradley Barcola, and Trossard’s exit could create room for further additions to the squad. The club has continued to reshape its attacking options as it prepares for the new campaign.

Keown understands Arsenal’s decision

According to the Metro, Keown praised Trossard’s contribution to Arsenal while admitting he was not surprised that the club decided to sell him.

He said: “I’m not surprised. I think he’s been a fantastic servant for Arsenal, come in and done an amazing job.

“They don’t really get a lot of money, Arsenal, from players that they let go.”

Keown’s comments reflect the respect Trossard earned during his time at the Emirates. Although his departure marks the end of a successful spell with the club, Arsenal appears to believe it is the right time to move forward with the next stage of its squad development while also generating a transfer fee from a player approaching the end of his contract.

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