Keown praises key Arteta decision in Burnley win

Martin Keown has praised Mikel Arteta’s decision to field Thomas Partey as a holding midfielder in his club’s game against Burnley yesterday.

The former Gunner has been outspoken about his former club in recent times.

He has hardly had anything positive to say about them as they struggled for form.

The Gunners made a terrible start to this season, however, they have now won back-to-back games against Norwich and Burnley now.

A scoreline of just 1-0 has won both matches, however, it is a significant improvement to their start to this campaign that saw them lose three games, concede nine goals and score none.

Partey returned to the starting XI in the match against the Clarets and the Ghanaian was in fine form as he helped shield the Arsenal defence from Burnley’s attack.

He helped the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to thrive in attacking roles upfront.

Keown was impressed and praised Arteta for that tactical decision.

“The use of Partey was really intelligent today, getting him in front of the back four so he can compete”, Keown said on BBC’s Match of the Day as quoted by Football London.

“Partey just sitting in front and then you can go and play your football with that base.

“If I had been in this back four today I would have wanted Partey challenging for that ball and then the central defenders can just mop up nicely.

“Ben White looking the part here because he is getting the best use out of the players in front of him.”