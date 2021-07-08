Keown raves about Arsenal star – “Saka didn’t hide”

Arsenal legend raves about ‘brave Saka’

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has come to the praise of Bukayo Saka, after the winger was instrumental in England finding an equalizer against Denmark.

In his column for the DailyMail, the Gunners legend, who made 400 appearances for Arsenal and 43 for England said, “England conceded their first goal of this competition and needed to show character to get back into the game.

“That courage came from their youngest player in 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, and it justified Gareth Southgate’s selection of him over his competition for that right-sided position. Saka loves to run at his opponents.”

‘After going down, Saka didn’t hide’

What a team !😍 One step closer …🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfPCkA0j9k — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 7, 2021

Saka running at opposition defenders has become a common theme for Arsenal fans. Now it’s becoming mainstream for the England fans too. At just 19 years, he doesn’t look phased while taking on players 5-10 years older than him.

“The pressure was on Southgate’s players (after conceding). But Saka didn’t hide. He stood up, and he got his team back into the game with his energy down that right-hand side.”

Saka, who has made already made 88 appearances for the Gunners first team and seven for the national team (three in the Euros) is not phased by anything that comes his way.

First it was his debut for Arsenal against German side Frankfurt, where he looked part of Arsenal’s first team furniture, rather than an academy player who was being handed his maiden game.

Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings carrying Arsenal’s star boy

Then came his England debut, where he played out of position at left-wing back. But Saka looked as comfortable there as he has looked in various other positions that he played for Arsenal.

His versatility and drive is hard to match, especially when you consider he’s still only a teenager.

There should be no price tag on him. He’s invaluable to Arsenal, representing every value our club is all about.

Yash Bisht