Keown reflects on Arsenal’s performance against Aston Villa

Martin Keown has hailed Arsenal for their performance against Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side faced a tough test against the Villans after enduring a rough run of form.

The Gunners were winless in three league games before the match and were under pressure to perform.

Villa had extra motivation with Unai Emery returning to his former club after his sacking by the Gunners in 2019.

However, Arsenal recovered from their bad form and a poor start to win the game, which delighted Keown.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘They just kept going.

‘They showed a lot of character today. A lot of personality. They’re sweet these victories when you come late when you’re behind in games.

‘You start to think on the journey home, could this be our season. I do think, psychologically that’s a huge strike back for Arsenal after being on the floor a bit before today.

‘City now will look at that and know they’ve got to respond. And Arsenal will know they’ve still got that game in hand to come. Really good reply from Arsenal today.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against Villa was a very sweet victory and one that we will enjoy for some time.

We are now back at the top, where we have spent most of this season and it is our title to lose

But we must not celebrate it too much because there are still many matches to play and City is close to us on the league table.