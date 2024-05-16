Keown reveals how he remembers Arsenal’s invincible season every year

Martin Keown has revealed how special he feels about Arsenal’s invincible season every year when another club tries to beat it and fails.

Arsenal set the record in the 2003/2004 season, and it’s been two decades already with no other team matching that feat.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and other league winners since that time have come close to finishing the season unbeaten, but none of them have replicated that success.

Keown was not a key player in that Arsenal team because he was already approaching 40 and was just in the group for the experience and leadership that he could provide.

However, he is very proud of that achievement and says it is special to him every time a new team tries to beat it and fails.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:



‘Each season, when the elite Premier League teams fall short of going unbeaten for a whole season, we call it in our household, “Invincibles day.

‘I’m immensely proud to be involved with that group of players, though on the pitch I only managed 10 appearances. But looking back, I was approaching 38.

‘The boss created a unique spirit and environment for us to all thrive in. It’s something we will always be proud of.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Its been 20 years since we set that amazing record and every year it gets more difficult for any club to match it.

The Premier League is even more competitive now, so we probably will remain the record holders for another 20 years.