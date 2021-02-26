Keown says Arsenal already has exactly what the team needs

Kieran Tierney has proven to be an excellent addition to the current Arsenal team since his move from Celtic.

The full-back delivers some of the finest performances by an Arsenal player whenever he is on the pitch.

His recent absence from the team even drew criticism that the club relies on him too much.

His effectiveness in doing his job makes him the go-to person for his teammates when they are on the field.

He marked his return to European football by scoring a goal in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Benfica, and his overall attitude in the match impressed Martin Keown.

The ex-Gunner was on punditry duty for the match and claimed that the serial Scottish league winner has the exact attitude that the current Arsenal team needs and he takes achieving success as serious as they should take it.

Keown told BT Sport as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘It is the symbolism you want. That’s the player you want, someone who is in charge of your own destiny and he proved it there.

‘But he has to keep doing that, we have to keep him fit and have to keep this momentum going.’

Tierney’s return to the Arsenal team is just at the right time as the Gunners need a big change in their fortunes to end this season in a European place now.