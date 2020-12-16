Keown says Arsenal need to make this tactical switch

Arsenal has been struggling recently and Martin Keown says that it is time for Mikel Arteta to revert to five at the back.

Arsenal has been playing with a back four since their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Gunners started the reign of Arteta with a back five and it helped them to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

They started this season with that formation as well, but Arteta changed things up after the loss to Villa.

Prior to that game, Arsenal had the best defensive record in the league, but they cannot keep a clean sheet anymore since they have been playing with a back four.

Keown understands that Arteta will set his team up with a back four in the long term, but he says that before Arsenal can play with that formation, they will have to sign two world-class midfielders.

He wrote on the Daily Mail: “Clearly Arteta’s plan is to play 4-2-1-3. But for that to work he needs two world-class central midfielders. He may have one in Thomas Partey but the Ghanaian is out for a while after being rushed back too soon from injury for the Tottenham game.

“Arsenal are still searching for the right balance in centre midfield, unlike Spurs, who have the perfect duo in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko, prepared to go to war for their manager.”