Keown says Arsenal now risks falling out of the top four

Martin Keown has voiced his concern that Arsenal may soon drop further down the Premier League table and has urged the team to wake up, even if their title hopes are fading.
The Gunners have dropped five points in their last two league matches, a costly run that has allowed Liverpool to extend their lead over them to 13 points. At the start of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side was highly competitive, and expectations were high. However, their form has dipped at a crucial stage, and they now find themselves struggling to keep pace at the top.
Injuries to key players have played a significant role in their recent struggles. The squad was already thin in certain areas, and their failure to strengthen in the last transfer window has only made matters worse. Without adequate reinforcements, the team has found it difficult to maintain consistency, and the results have reflected that.
Despite these setbacks, Arsenal will still feel they have a chance to fight for the title, but Keown believes their biggest concern should now be securing a top-four finish. If they continue to drop points, they could find themselves battling just to qualify for next season’s Champions League, something that seemed unthinkable earlier in the campaign.
Speaking on BBC Live, Keown warned that Arsenal cannot afford to let their standards slip any further:
“Just because you can’t be champions doesn’t mean that you throw it all away. If they don’t score goals, there is a danger that they might slip out of the top four.
“Tonight, when you come away with a point, you think that is important because it means Forest don’t get any closer to catching them.
Rest, recover, and then they are away to Manchester United, and they must win.”
Arsenal’s current form is worrying, and they must respond quickly if they want to avoid further disappointment. There are still many important games left to play, and if they do not improve, they could be at risk of falling out of the Champions League places. The players must understand that the season is far from over, and every match from this point on is crucial.
Do they really bother? They all are on contracts. Top 4 or bottom 4, they get their wages. If they cared, they would be a fight till the very last whistle. Maybe Arteta would be paid to leave with his entourage. No financial loss. Till now it was Saka who carried the team in attack and Saliba in defense.
Yes, I believe they do really bother and care! They fought hard last night but were hamstrung without a striker against a team playing a back three and a packed midfield mid block. Tiredness set in again which I believe is as a result of working them far too hard in training, especially on the recent trip to Dubai, where apparently there was not much r&r and a lot of hard work, hence Havertz getting a hammy in a warm climate. No wags or family on the trip either, in case anyone mentions an expensive jolly.
GB, I am not sure they did fight last night. It was better than the shite against WH but there is not a lot of real fight. They just go through the motions. I think they look bored. They are not breaking a gut to get into the box and there is a lot of falling over going on, trying to con the ref. We do not do anything quick, It iall one paced. In the last 10 mins last night, needing a goal, they kept passing, passing, passing at the back. Where was the desperation, Why didn’t the manager try to change it up by putting a defender up top and go long, apply pressure, anything. But it is all pass pass, one pace. I sat there last night and kept saying, he will pass it back, he will pass it back and most of the time, they did. I don’t call that fight.