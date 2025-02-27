Keown says Arsenal now risks falling out of the top four

Martin Keown has voiced his concern that Arsenal may soon drop further down the Premier League table and has urged the team to wake up, even if their title hopes are fading.

The Gunners have dropped five points in their last two league matches, a costly run that has allowed Liverpool to extend their lead over them to 13 points. At the start of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side was highly competitive, and expectations were high. However, their form has dipped at a crucial stage, and they now find themselves struggling to keep pace at the top.

Injuries to key players have played a significant role in their recent struggles. The squad was already thin in certain areas, and their failure to strengthen in the last transfer window has only made matters worse. Without adequate reinforcements, the team has found it difficult to maintain consistency, and the results have reflected that.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal will still feel they have a chance to fight for the title, but Keown believes their biggest concern should now be securing a top-four finish. If they continue to drop points, they could find themselves battling just to qualify for next season’s Champions League, something that seemed unthinkable earlier in the campaign.

Speaking on BBC Live, Keown warned that Arsenal cannot afford to let their standards slip any further:

“Just because you can’t be champions doesn’t mean that you throw it all away. If they don’t score goals, there is a danger that they might slip out of the top four.

“Tonight, when you come away with a point, you think that is important because it means Forest don’t get any closer to catching them.

Rest, recover, and then they are away to Manchester United, and they must win.”

Arsenal’s current form is worrying, and they must respond quickly if they want to avoid further disappointment. There are still many important games left to play, and if they do not improve, they could be at risk of falling out of the Champions League places. The players must understand that the season is far from over, and every match from this point on is crucial.