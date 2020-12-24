Keown says Arteta’s decision making is contributing to Arsenal’s problems

Martin Keown has been as frustrated as most Arsenal fans these days and he cannot help but talk about his former club and the state they find themselves in.

The pundit spoke about them again recently as they continue to struggle for form.

They have lost seven of their last 10 league games and are currently just four points off the relegation zone.

Their current form means that they can easily fall into the drop zone within the next two games if things don’t get better.

The club’s board and players have been blamed for their current poor form and Mikel Arteta’s job seems to be at risk.

However, Keown thinks that the Spaniard is also a part of the problem at the club right now.

He criticized him for allowing Emiliano Martinez to leave the club and replacing him with the underperforming Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson who had a disaster class midweek against Man City.

He also called him out for rushing Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli back from injury.

‘It’s turned into a crisis and the manager has joined in with really unusual decisions,’ Keown told talkSPORT.

‘He played the young kid [Runarsson] last night, no-one likes to see that [the mistakes], but I don’t believe his performance was a surprise.

‘If Leno gets injured, having allowed Martinez to leave, they’ve left themselves wide open from the goalkeeping point of view.

‘Just keep it simple! Martinez was outstanding last season. It’s looking at decisions in key moments, Partey coming back after a few days’ training and now he’s out for months.

‘The support base around the manager has got to help him when it comes to every single decision.

‘I was screaming at the telly last night – Martinelli, a fantastic talent, down injured for five minutes before half-time.

‘Don’t bring him back out, please don’t bring him out… he comes back out and lasts about two minutes. Make the right decisions! He’s [Arteta] under massive pressure at the moment.’