Keown says he still gets stick from Man Utd fans after 20 years

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has recently reminisced about a tumultuous match between the Gunners and Manchester United that occurred 20 years ago. He revealed that he continues to receive criticism from Red Devils supporters regarding that memorable encounter.

During that era, Arsenal and Manchester United were two of English football’s fiercest rivals, and their matches were highly anticipated and often heated affairs. In one such match, which ultimately ended in a goalless draw, there was significant controversy when Ruud van Nistelrooy was awarded a contentious penalty, only to miss it late in the game. Iconic images captured Martin Keown taunting the Dutch striker in the aftermath of the missed penalty.

The match concluded in a dramatic melee, leading to Keown being fined for his role in the incident. Even though two decades have passed, and all the players involved have retired, it seems that fans, especially Manchester United supporters, have not forgotten the intensity of that game, and Keown still faces reminders and criticism from them to this day.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“There isn’t a day that goes by where someone doesn’t shout it at me or say something. On the train the other day, a crowded train and I’m going to the Wolverhampton game against Liverpool, Man United fans going up to Old Trafford, still giving me stick, still the banter is there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That game was one of the toughest fixtures Arsenal played and the rivalry between both clubs at the time made it juicy.

United and the Gunners have fallen off in recent years, but with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and Erik Ten Hag at United, fans hope the glory days return soon.

———————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…