Keown says one Arsenal player is loving the run-in

Martin Keown has identified Eberechi Eze as one Arsenal player who is thriving during the Premier League run-in, with the attacker delivering impressive performances in the closing matches of the league season. At a time when pressure is increasing across the division, Eze has continued to stand out for the Gunners.

Arsenal consider him an important player, and he recently returned from injury to remind everyone why he is so highly valued. His influence has been particularly significant during a demanding stage of the campaign, when consistency and composure can make a decisive difference.

Eze Delivering in Key Moments

Eze scored the only goal of the match as Arsenal beat Newcastle United, once again stepping forward when his team needed inspiration. It was another occasion in which he rose to the challenge while several of his team mates have struggled for form.

The timing of his performances could not be more important for Arsenal. This is the stage of the season when any dip in standards can be costly, so the club will be encouraged that Eze has maintained such a high level in recent weeks.

His ability to perform under pressure has also resonated with supporters, who have seen him embrace responsibility rather than shy away from it. While others have found the tension difficult to manage, Eze appears comfortable in the spotlight.

Keown Praises Mentality

Speaking about the player’s recent displays, Keown said via Metro Sport, “These nerves are there, it’s natural. I just thought, at the weekend, Eberechi Eze, how he handled those nerves, I think he’s an example to everyone in the team, how he’s loving the situation.”

Keown’s comments underline the importance of mentality during a title run-in or battle for major objectives. Technical quality remains vital, but staying calm and confident in decisive moments often separates successful teams from those who fall short.

Eze’s recent displays suggest he possesses both the talent and temperament required for this demanding period. His contribution could yet prove crucial as Arsenal look to finish the season strongly.

Arsenal will now hope he remains fit and dependable between now and the end of the campaign. If he continues in this form, he could remain one of the most influential figures in their final matches.