Keown says Spurs will finish ahead of Arsenal but admits there is still a long way to go

Former Arsenal man, Martin Keown, claims he still believes Tottenham will finish inside the top four ahead of Arsenal, despite the Gunners strengthening their grip on the fourth place at the weekend.

Arsenal has recovered from an inconsistent start to win matches after matches.

They rebounded from their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek to beat Aston Villa 1-0 yesterday.

It means they have a four points cushion on the fourth position with a game in hand on the team below them.

Tottenham have looked in-form in recent weeks as Antonio Conte asserts his influence on Arsenal’s neighbours.

Considering the Gunners’ consistency in the last few weeks, it is hard to see them not finishing fourth, but Keown says Spurs remain favourites.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I think Spurs look favourites to actually make it into the top four, let’s see if they can do it. Arsenal, now in the boss seat I know, but when I look at the fixtures, games away at Chelsea and Spurs… it’s in Arsenal’s hands and if they keep performing the way they are they can do it, but there’s still a long way to go.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keown might be playing mind games with his comments, not wanting to put pressure on Arsenal.

His assessment is also realistic because we truly haven’t secured a spot in the top four yet.

Games against Chelsea and Tottenham would be tough and we need to be at our very best to win them.