Keown says this Arsenal team will surpass invincibles if they win Champions League

Arsenal stand on the verge of making history as they prepare to play in the Champions League final this weekend after already securing the Premier League title.

Victory would see the Gunners win the Champions League for the first time in their history, and there is growing belief among supporters that this could finally be their year to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have remained unbeaten in Europe throughout the campaign and possess a squad many believe is capable of delivering success on the biggest stage.

Opportunity to create Arsenal history

Despite their impressive form, the final is still expected to be an enormous challenge, and the players continue to prepare knowing they have the chance to achieve something historic for the club.

For many supporters, the unbeaten Arsenal side that won the 2003 2004 Premier League title remains the greatest team in the club’s history.

However, Martin Keown believes the current squad could surpass that achievement if they complete the double by adding the Champions League to their domestic success.

Keown praises current Arsenal side

According to ESPN, Keown said:

“They’ll be the first ever winners of the Champions League, so for me, they’re the ‘Number Ones,’ not the ‘Unforgettables’ or the ‘Invincibles’, they’re the ‘Number Ones’, and it puts them there because no-one else has won it.”

“Arsenal have been disappointing in Europe. There was a Cup Winners’ Cup competition that fell through our hands in 1995. The UEFA Cup in 2000 as well, with Galatasaray beating us on penalties. So, the club needs to do something major in Europe.”

“And Arsenal haven’t lost a game yet in this season’s Champions League. They must be really proud of that. It can quickly be taken away, by the way. But winning would really cement them in folklore at Arsenal, and that is a massive incentive for the players.”

Keown’s comments underline the magnitude of the occasion for Arsenal, with the club now just one match away from achieving a landmark moment in its European history.

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