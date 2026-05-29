Keown says this Arsenal team will surpass invincibles if they win Champions League

Arsenal stand on the verge of making history as they prepare to play in the Champions League final this weekend after already securing the Premier League title.
Victory would see the Gunners win the Champions League for the first time in their history, and there is growing belief among supporters that this could finally be their year to lift the trophy.
Arsenal have remained unbeaten in Europe throughout the campaign and possess a squad many believe is capable of delivering success on the biggest stage.
Opportunity to create Arsenal history
Despite their impressive form, the final is still expected to be an enormous challenge, and the players continue to prepare knowing they have the chance to achieve something historic for the club.
For many supporters, the unbeaten Arsenal side that won the 2003 2004 Premier League title remains the greatest team in the club’s history.
However, Martin Keown believes the current squad could surpass that achievement if they complete the double by adding the Champions League to their domestic success.
Keown praises current Arsenal side
According to ESPN, Keown said:
“They’ll be the first ever winners of the Champions League, so for me, they’re the ‘Number Ones,’ not the ‘Unforgettables’ or the ‘Invincibles’, they’re the ‘Number Ones’, and it puts them there because no-one else has won it.”
“Arsenal have been disappointing in Europe. There was a Cup Winners’ Cup competition that fell through our hands in 1995. The UEFA Cup in 2000 as well, with Galatasaray beating us on penalties. So, the club needs to do something major in Europe.”
“And Arsenal haven’t lost a game yet in this season’s Champions League. They must be really proud of that. It can quickly be taken away, by the way. But winning would really cement them in folklore at Arsenal, and that is a massive incentive for the players.”
Keown’s comments underline the magnitude of the occasion for Arsenal, with the club now just one match away from achieving a landmark moment in its European history.
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A kept telling fans , it will Arsenal makes the Spaniard the greatest Arsenal manager of all time.
I obviously have such a soft spot for The Invincibles, but I guess trophies mean more.
OT: What are everyone’s opinions on who starts between Gyokeres and Havertz?
I was of the opinion that Havertz starts just to control the game then bring on Gyokeres to run at tired legs, and have him on the field if it potentially comes down to penalties.
But then I did some research and Havertz pen history is 23-1, one of the best conversion rates in Europe. It would be great to have them both on the field if it came to this, but then we would be banking on one of them to play 120 mins, and also fiddle with our structure to have both on at the same time.
That said, I really don’t want it to get to this point, but it is a very real possibility and I am 100% sure Arteta has this in mind come selection and when/who to sub for this scenario.