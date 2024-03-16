Keown sends message to Arsenal’s defence ahead of Kane’s return to London

Harry Kane will return to London to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals this season after the Gunners were drawn against his Bayern Munich team.

The striker moved to Germany in the summer and has continued his fine run of form in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

He always enjoyed facing Arsenal as a player of Tottenham, and when the Gunners thought they would no longer need to worry about him in the Premier League, he is now set to face them in Europe.

Everyone knows Kane is a dangerous striker, and Martin Keown has warned the Arsenal’s defence about facing the Euro 2020 finalist.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘It’s about Arsenal, can they beat Bayern?

‘You look at Harry Kane, the number of goals.

‘He’s scored a whole lot of goals against Arsenal and he might be licking his lips at this one I think that sets-up for a fantastic opportunity.

‘It’s just great now for Arsenal to be back talking about Champions League quarterfinals. It’s quite a remarkable turnaround from an Arsenal point of view.

‘Let’s be respectful. Harry Kane is in incredible form right now so the Arsenal central defenders… you were there the other night.’

Kane has been one of the world’s best strikers for several seasons, and our players know he will be a problem to defend against.

We expect them to still triumph in the games against him and defend well to deny him a goal.

